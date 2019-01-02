Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 2nd (BPY, GRP, MRT, PBH, PGR, SAIC, SIMO, SPAR, SPKE, SPMYY)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, January 2nd:

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a top pick rating.

Granite Real Estate (NYSE:GRP) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Prestige Consumer has been gaining from a robust bottom-line history. In fact, the second-quarter fiscal 2019 results mark the company’s third consecutive earnings beat. A strong financial profile boosted the bottom line in the said period. Further, the company boasts sustained growth in consumption, across core healthcare brands and expects the trend to persist in fiscal 2018. In fact, such trends prompted the company to transform business entirely focus on healthcare. Progressing along these lines, the company changed corporate name to Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc during the second quarter. On the flip side, shares of the company have declined in the past three months. We note that Prestige Consumer has been witnessing declining sales since the past two quarters due to changes in accounting policies and packaging expenses of Goody’s and BC brands. Persistence of such headwinds is a threat to the company’s performance.”

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Progressive strives to become a one-stop insurance destination catering to customers, opting for a combination of home and auto. Policies in force and retention ratio will continue to remain healthy. The company’s Snapshot, Robinson and Home Quote Explorer programs should continue to drive its business. It focuses on paying back its shareholders via dividends as well as share repurchases that lower the share count and boost the bottom line. Shares of Progressive have outperformed the industry year to date. However, the company’s growth could be challenged by an intense competition. Exposure to catastrophe events and escalating expenses remain headwinds. Though the company witnessed estimates for 2018 move down 0.2%, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2019 moved north 2.3%.”

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Science Applications' Q3 results benefited from higher orders in supply chain and continued contract wins. Moreover, management is optimistic about its long-term strategy called Ingenuity 2025, which it expects to accelerate with the acquisition of Engility. The company expects to deliver increased customer access, higher investments in competitive and niche solutions and improved cash flow in the coming year. Science Applications has a large pipeline of new projects and continues to win more deals regularly. Moreover, cyber-attacks are creating increased awareness, leading to more demand for its cyber solutions. However, the company continues to witness increase in cost reimbursement type contracts compared with fixed price contract, which is expected to be a drag on margins. Shares underperformed the industry in the past one year.”

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Silicon Motion is a developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices. We believe improving supply of 64-layer 3D NAND is bringing down high NAND prices, which is eventually benefiting Silicon Motion. Additionally, as the company’s Open-Channel NVMe SSD controller enters into production, Client SSD Controller sales are anticipated to increase. However, the company provided tepid fourth quarter guidance. Further, the company faces macroeconomic risks like political, economic and social instability along with certain industry-specific regulations in geographies where the company operates. Moreover, intensifying competition in the USB flash drive controller market remains a major concern. Going forward, dip in smartphones sales might prove to be a drag on revenues.”

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Spartan is a leading designer, engineer and manufacturer of custom heavy-duty chassis. The Company’s chassis consist of a frame assembly, engine, transmission, electrical systems, running gear (wheels, tires, axles, suspension and brakes) and, for some applications, a cab. The Company’s customers are original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) who complete their vehicle product by mounting the body or apparatus on a Spartan chassis. “

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spark Energy, Inc. is an independent retail energy services company. It provides residential and commercial customers across the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity. The company is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity. It also offers renewable and carbon neutral products. Spark Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “SPIRENT PLC-ADR is an international network technology company providing state-of-the-art systems and solutions for a broad range of customers worldwide. Their Communications group is a worldwide provider of integrated performance analysis and service assurance systems for next-generation network technologies. Spirent’s solutions accelerate the development and deployment of network equipment and services by emulating real-world conditions and assuring end-to-end performance of large-scale networks. “

Square (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Square continues to benefit from its growing gross payments volume. Further, contributions from Weebly and Zesty buyouts remain major positives. Additionally, strong product lines such as Virtual Terminal, Instant Deposits, Cash Card, Square Register and Caviar are performing well. Hence, these are aiding the company’s top-line growth. Also, improving business loan processing via Square Capital is a tailwind. Further, growing adoption of Cash App in the bitcoin space remains positive for Square’s business growth. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, higher investments and increasing product development expenses might hurt margins. Further, intensifying competition and foreign exchange fluctuations remain headwinds.”

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Based in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, SUMMER INFANT, INC. is a designer, marketer and distributor of branded durable juvenile health, safety and wellness products (for ages upto three years), which are sold principally to large U.S. retailers. The Company currently sells proprietary products in a number of different categories, including nursery audio/video monitors, safety gates, durable bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers and related nursery, health and safety products, booster and potty seats, soft goods, bouncers, strollers, travel accessories, highchairs and swings. “

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and makes drugs for patients with rare diseases. Its product portfolio primarily includes Kineret within the inflammation therapeutic area, Orfadin, Ammonaps and Ammonul within the genetics and metabolic therapeutic which are in clinical trial stage. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

