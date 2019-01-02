Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Restaurant Brands’ have underperformed the industry in the past year. Competition and increased labor wages might hurt profits. The company is highly vulnerable to the inconsistent nature of consumer discretionary spending. Also, earnings estimate for the current year have also declined over the past 60 days, raising analysts’ concern. The company also has limited influence over its franchisees, as a result of which its ability to control restaurants’ operations, and implement operational initiatives and business strategies is restricted. However, solid expansion efforts, various sales building strategies and focus on franchise business model should drive growth. Though the company is optimistic about its strategies that could drive comparable sales and profitability for all three iconic brands in the long run, we wait for better visibility.”

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $74.00 target price on Restaurant Brands International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.43.

QSR opened at $52.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $65.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,940,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $352,154,000 after purchasing an additional 184,714 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,940,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $352,154,000 after purchasing an additional 184,714 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,437,000 after purchasing an additional 213,723 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 188.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,493,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $207,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

