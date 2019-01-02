ReTo Eco-Solutions (RETO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.08

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:RETO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.14 million during the quarter.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETO)

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, tiles, river sand, and granite; ground works materials that assist in water absorption, flood control, and water retention; and landscape retaining materials that are used for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction.

