Reviewing Health Discovery (HDVY) & Acacia Research (ACTG)

Health Discovery (OTCMKTS:HDVY) and Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Health Discovery and Acacia Research’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Discovery $40,000.00 41.44 -$580,000.00 N/A N/A Acacia Research $65.40 million 2.26 $22.18 million $2.97 1.00

Acacia Research has higher revenue and earnings than Health Discovery.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Health Discovery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Acacia Research shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Acacia Research shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Health Discovery and Acacia Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Discovery N/A N/A N/A Acacia Research -237.71% -21.97% -20.01%

Risk and Volatility

Health Discovery has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acacia Research has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Health Discovery and Acacia Research, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Discovery 0 0 0 0 N/A Acacia Research 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Health Discovery beats Acacia Research on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Health Discovery Company Profile

Health Discovery Corporation operates as a pattern recognition company that uses mathematical techniques to analyze data to uncover patterns primarily in the field of molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's intellectual property include Support Vector Machines (SVM), which are mathematical algorithms that allow computers to sift through datasets to identify patterns; recursive feature elimination SVM that identifies and rank orders the data points that contribute the desired results; FGM, which enhances the mapping of genetic pathways involved in the diagnosis and prevention of certain diseases; and biomarkers, which are biological indicators or genetic expression signatures of certain disease states. It also develops a blood test for prostate cancer; and diagnostic test to interpret flow cell cytometry data for myelodysplastic syndrome, as well as provides an image analysis tool for cytogenetic analysis. The company holds a license agreement with NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc. to develop and sell products in the laboratory testing, molecular diagnostics, clinical pathology, anatomic pathology, and digital image analysis fields. Health Discovery Corporation was founded in 2001 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, licenses, and enforces patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation. The company owns or controls the rights to various patent portfolios, which include U.S. patents and foreign counterparts covering technologies used in a range of industries. It has executed approximately 1,550 license agreements and 193 patent portfolio licensing and enforcement programs. Acacia Research Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

