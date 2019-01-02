Reviewing MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (MITFY) and Safety Income & Growth (SAFE)

MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITFY) and Safety Income & Growth (NYSE:SAFE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MITIE GRP PLC/ADR and Safety Income & Growth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MITIE GRP PLC/ADR $2.92 billion 0.19 -$35.95 million $0.89 6.64 Safety Income & Growth $23.23 million 14.76 -$1.82 million N/A N/A

Safety Income & Growth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MITIE GRP PLC/ADR.

Risk & Volatility

MITIE GRP PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safety Income & Growth has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.9% of Safety Income & Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Safety Income & Growth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MITIE GRP PLC/ADR and Safety Income & Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MITIE GRP PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A Safety Income & Growth 14.62% 1.67% 0.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MITIE GRP PLC/ADR and Safety Income & Growth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MITIE GRP PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Safety Income & Growth 1 2 1 0 2.00

Safety Income & Growth has a consensus price target of $19.13, indicating a potential upside of 1.67%. Given Safety Income & Growth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Safety Income & Growth is more favorable than MITIE GRP PLC/ADR.

Dividends

MITIE GRP PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Safety Income & Growth pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. MITIE GRP PLC/ADR pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Safety Income & Growth beats MITIE GRP PLC/ADR on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MITIE GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems. The company also provides professional services, including capital project consultancy, energy consultancy, real estate advisory, records management consultancy, security and risk strategy, sustainability strategy, technical assets strategy, and workplace and design services; and cleaning and environmental services, such as pest control and landscaping services. In addition, it offers document management services; custody services, such as immigration and prison services; and indoor and outdoor event catering services. Further, the company provides property management services primarily to clients in the social housing sector; and painting and commercial refurbishment roofing services. Mitie Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Safety Income & Growth Company Profile

Safety, Income & Growth Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) is the first publicly traded company focused on ground leases. The Company seeks to provide real estate owners with better, lower cost capital through its modern ground lease structure, while delivering safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. The Company targets major markets throughout the United States, helping owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed use properties ranging from $25 million to $1 billion generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT), is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc.

