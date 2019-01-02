REX American Resources Corp (REX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,754 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.55% of REX American Resources worth $41,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 858,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,825,000 after buying an additional 21,894 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 32.6% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 2.9% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 154,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 21.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources stock opened at $68.11 on Wednesday. REX American Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $415.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.08.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.36. REX American Resources had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $123.75 million during the quarter.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

