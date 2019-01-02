Rockfire Resources PLC (LON:ROCK)’s share price shot up 14.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.09 ($0.01). 1,540,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of ∞ from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/rockfire-resources-rock-shares-up-14-7.html.

Rockfire Resources Company Profile (LON:ROCK)

Rockfire Resources plc, through its subsidiaries, explores for gold and copper resources. It holds six exploration tenements and three applications for tenements with a total combined area of approximately 976 square kilometers in Papua New Guinea and Australia. The company was formerly known as Papua Mining plc and changed its name to Rockfire Resources plc in June 2018.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.