Rosehill Resources (ROSE) PT Set at $10.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rosehill Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Ifs Securities initiated coverage on Rosehill Resources in a report on Monday, October 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Rosehill Resources in a report on Friday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Rosehill Resources from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rosehill Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of ROSE opened at $2.23 on Friday. Rosehill Resources has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $101.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $5.31. Rosehill Resources had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 713.01%. The company had revenue of $82.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.78 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rosehill Resources will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Craig Owen acquired 16,000 shares of Rosehill Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 302,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,919.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry Quarls acquired 20,000 shares of Rosehill Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,213.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 54,171 shares of company stock worth $210,589. Insiders own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rosehill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rosehill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rosehill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rosehill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $999,000. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rosehill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

About Rosehill Resources

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio included 39 gross operated producing horizontal wells and 3 gross operated horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 14,762 gross acres in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin with an inventory of 530 gross operated and non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations.

