Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Stake Lessened by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,298,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,944,000 after acquiring an additional 411,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 26.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,472,000 after acquiring an additional 256,051 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.8% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 68,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $920,000. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 40.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 49,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

RY stock opened at $68.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $65.76 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

