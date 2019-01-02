Safestay (SSTY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.00

Safestay PLC (LON:SSTY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.44), with a volume of 44 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.44).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SSTY shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Safestay in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Safestay in a report on Tuesday, September 25th.

About Safestay (LON:SSTY)

Safestay plc operates and develops tourist hostels under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services; and owns properties. The company serves families, school groups, young adults, backpackers, and savvy business travelers. Safestay Plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

