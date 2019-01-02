Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) a €85.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been given a €85.00 ($98.84) target price by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Commerzbank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Independent Research set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Barclays set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €86.36 ($100.42).

Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at €70.70 ($82.21) on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12 month low of €77.07 ($89.62) and a 12 month high of €97.04 ($112.84).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

