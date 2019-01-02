Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 295 Shares of Target Co. (TGT)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,020 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Target by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 38,331,487 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,381,221,000 after purchasing an additional 151,096 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 114.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,474,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $923,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Target by 5.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,146,423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $453,966,000 after acquiring an additional 255,903 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Target by 17.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,570,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,145,000 after acquiring an additional 671,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 11.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,462,508 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $393,637,000 after acquiring an additional 442,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $66.09 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $90.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $180,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Target to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.30 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $82.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.59.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

