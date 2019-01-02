Schneider National Inc (SNDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) will announce $1.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Schneider National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. Schneider National reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schneider National will report full year sales of $4.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Schneider National.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Schneider National had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNDR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Schneider National from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Schneider National stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $30.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In related news, CFO Stephen L. Bruffett bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $448,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,531.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Welch bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,408.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 28.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the second quarter worth about $480,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the second quarter worth about $374,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 9.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 4.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 99,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

