Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.94

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.94 and last traded at $21.88, with a volume of 3393 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCHN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Macquarie set a $29.00 target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $575.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $1.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Steven Heiskell sold 13,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $362,994.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,056.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 6,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $166,186.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,572.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,170 shares of company stock worth $1,335,920 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 246,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,847,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,958,000 after purchasing an additional 175,455 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR); and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

