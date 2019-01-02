SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (SDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,485.63 ($45.55).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) price target on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,400 ($44.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 3,420 ($44.69) to GBX 3,525 ($46.06) in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Shares of SDR stock traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,473 ($32.31). The stock had a trading volume of 223,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,161. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 12-month low of GBX 3,002 ($39.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,784 ($49.44).

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

