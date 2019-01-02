Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.63

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.63 and last traded at $25.04, with a volume of 6426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Sidoti set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $794.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $260.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.80 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. This is a boost from Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is currently 55.35%.

In other news, insider Robert J. Cardin sold 3,579 shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $111,342.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,772.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $62,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,210,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,994,000 after acquiring an additional 46,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,210,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,994,000 after acquiring an additional 46,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 19.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 50,095 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 8.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 34.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile (NYSE:SWM)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

