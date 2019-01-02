Second Sight Medical Products (EYES) versus Newcardio (NWCI) Financial Contrast

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) and Newcardio (OTCMKTS:NWCI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.1% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.3% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Second Sight Medical Products and Newcardio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Second Sight Medical Products -408.41% -638.26% -279.24% Newcardio N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Second Sight Medical Products and Newcardio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Second Sight Medical Products 0 0 1 0 3.00 Newcardio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Second Sight Medical Products presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 464.65%. Given Second Sight Medical Products’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Second Sight Medical Products is more favorable than Newcardio.

Risk and Volatility

Second Sight Medical Products has a beta of 2.84, indicating that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newcardio has a beta of 6.77, indicating that its stock price is 577% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Second Sight Medical Products and Newcardio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Second Sight Medical Products $7.96 million 8.10 -$28.51 million ($0.59) -1.50 Newcardio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Newcardio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Second Sight Medical Products.

Summary

Second Sight Medical Products beats Newcardio on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision of blind individuals in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. The company was formerly known as Second Sight LLC. and changed its name to Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.

Newcardio Company Profile

NewCardio, Inc., a cardiac diagnostic and services company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of proprietary software platform technology solutions for the non-invasive diagnosis and monitoring of cardiovascular disease (CVD), as well as the cardiac safety assessment of drugs under development. The company's technology platform provides real-time and 3-D analysis of the heart's electrical activity as detected at the body surface by standard 12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) electrodes. Its developing products include QTinno, an automated cardiac safety solution that replaces the manual and/or semi-automated methodologies with algorithms that automatically measure, analyze, and report on the ECGs collected; and CardioBip, a mobile ECG transtelephonic system comprising a mobile ECG recording and transmitting device, and a Web enabled software which receives, processes, and analyzes the data. The company is also developing my3KG, a software application to provide a method to assess cardiac electrical activity in time and space. NewCardio, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Branchburg, New Jersey.

