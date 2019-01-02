Short Interest in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Decreases By 35.8%

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,089,859 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the November 30th total of 20,373,451 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,639,101 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

ED opened at $76.46 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $84.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $936,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 581.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,118 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 21.7% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 384.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 371,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,959,000 after acquiring an additional 294,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.36.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

