Short Interest in First Data Corp (FDC) Drops By 17.0%

First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,773,708 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the November 30th total of 27,424,671 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,358,249 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other news, insider Cynthia A. Armine-Klein sold 99,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,890,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 662,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,592,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Barry C. Mccarthy sold 113,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $2,171,541.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 368,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,763.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 248,025 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,382. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Get First Data alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in First Data by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 46,971,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,387,000 after buying an additional 7,465,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Data by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,739,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,737,000 after buying an additional 1,897,915 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of First Data by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,728,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Data by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,192,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Data by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,790,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772,608 shares in the last quarter. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of First Data in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of First Data in a research note on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded First Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on First Data in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on First Data from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Data has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

FDC stock opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. First Data has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.94.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). First Data had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that First Data will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Short Interest in First Data Corp (FDC) Drops By 17.0%” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/short-interest-in-first-data-corp-fdc-drops-by-17-0.html.

First Data Company Profile

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for First Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.