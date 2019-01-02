Short Interest in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG) Expands By 82.5%

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,966,151 shares, a growth of 82.5% from the November 30th total of 1,077,148 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,671,514 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

EWG stock opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $35.87.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 24,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,503,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,313,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,361,000 after purchasing an additional 448,622 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

