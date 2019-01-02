Short Interest in Range Resources Corp. (RRC) Grows By 8.3%

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 45,626,638 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 42,121,032 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,787,234 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 18.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Macquarie set a $18.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $18.59.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $811.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.06 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,115,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Range Resources by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,521,453 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $42,184,000 after acquiring an additional 640,077 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Range Resources by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 157,466 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 101,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,514,228 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/short-interest-in-range-resources-corp-rrc-grows-by-8-3.html.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.