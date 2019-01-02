Sibanye Gold (SBGL) Shares Up 7.2%

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.83. 3,312,632 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 3,832,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBGL. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Citigroup cut Sibanye Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sibanye Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sibanye Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $697.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.75 and a beta of -0.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 1.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,220,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 42,035 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 30.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 2,705.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 46,527 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 30.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 66,868 shares in the last quarter. 56.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL)

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company operates through PGM; and Gold and Uranium divisions. It owns and operates gold, and platinum group metals (PGM), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium operations and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

