Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Motion is a developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices. We believe improving supply of 64-layer 3D NAND is bringing down high NAND prices, which is eventually benefiting Silicon Motion. Additionally, as the company’s Open-Channel NVMe SSD controller enters into production, Client SSD Controller sales are anticipated to increase. However, the company provided tepid fourth quarter guidance. Further, the company faces macroeconomic risks like political, economic and social instability along with certain industry-specific regulations in geographies where the company operates. Moreover, intensifying competition in the USB flash drive controller market remains a major concern. Going forward, dip in smartphones sales might prove to be a drag on revenues.”

SIMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Lake Street Capital set a $46.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.26.

SIMO stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,497. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.85. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $61.85.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $138.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.36 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor producer to reacquire up to 15.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,544 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 72,859 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,912 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

