SilverSun Technologies (SSNT) vs. Zillow Group (Z) Financial Contrast

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SilverSun Technologies and Zillow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverSun Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Zillow Group 1 6 4 0 2.27

SilverSun Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 201.72%. Zillow Group has a consensus target price of $48.75, indicating a potential upside of 54.37%. Given SilverSun Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SilverSun Technologies is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Profitability

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies -2.13% 5.02% 1.96% Zillow Group -7.94% 0.06% 0.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and Zillow Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies $34.85 million 0.30 -$480,000.00 $0.12 19.33 Zillow Group $1.08 billion 5.96 -$94.42 million N/A N/A

SilverSun Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 47.1% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.1% of Zillow Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers associated training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and offers customer relationship management and business intelligence products. Further, it provides managed services, data back-up, network maintenance and service upgrades, hosting, business continuity, cloud, email, and Web services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was formerly known as Trey Resources, Inc. and changed its name to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. in June 2011. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The company's portfolio of consumer brands comprise real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, RealEstate.com, and OutEast.com. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals comprising Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and New Home Feed. In addition, the company offers advertising services. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

