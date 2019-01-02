SIMDAQ (SMQ) Price Hits $0.0083

SIMDAQ (CURRENCY:SMQ) traded down 42.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One SIMDAQ token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. During the last seven days, SIMDAQ has traded 49.7% lower against the US dollar. SIMDAQ has a total market cap of $145,681.00 and $14.00 worth of SIMDAQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009485 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.38 or 0.02383909 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00155218 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00205978 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026170 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026109 BTC.

SIMDAQ Profile

SIMDAQ’s total supply is 24,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,623,189 tokens. The official website for SIMDAQ is simdaq.com/#. SIMDAQ’s official Twitter account is @simdaq_official. The official message board for SIMDAQ is medium.com/simdaq-blog.

SIMDAQ Token Trading

SIMDAQ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIMDAQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIMDAQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIMDAQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

