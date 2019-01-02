Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.57 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) will announce $122.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $121.51 million and the highest is $123.60 million. Simply Good Foods reported sales of $106.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year sales of $475.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $468.50 million to $483.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $493.46 million, with estimates ranging from $482.00 million to $512.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMPL. Buckingham Research began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. CL King began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 282.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,899,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,079 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,878,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,264 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,115,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,415,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,763,000 after acquiring an additional 621,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 649,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 522,472 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

