Sirius Petroleum (SRSP) Trading 9.7% Higher

Sirius Petroleum Plc (LON:SRSP) shares traded up 9.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.69 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.69 ($0.01). 3,537,292 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 16,460,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

Sirius Petroleum Company Profile (LON:SRSP)

Sirius Petroleum plc, an independent oil development company, focuses on acquiring and developing offshore proven oil discoveries in Nigeria. The company is also involved in the trading of oil; and exploration of mineral resources. In addition, it provides management services. Sirius Petroleum plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

