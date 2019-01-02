Sirius XM (SIRI) Given a $8.00 Price Target by Macquarie Analysts

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) received a $8.00 price target from research analysts at Macquarie in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.87.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

