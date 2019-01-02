Sleep Number (SNBR) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SNBR. ValuEngine upgraded Sleep Number from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a c rating to a d- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $41.05.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $438.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.90 million. Sleep Number had a return on equity of 490.11% and a net margin of 3.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Joseph Hunter Saklad sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $76,970.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen L. Nedorostek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $186,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,006 shares of company stock valued at $891,350 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows and sheets, as well as other bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, and foundations under the Sleep Number name.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.