SM Energy (SM) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “The high leverage of SM Energy is a cause of concern. The company’s debt to capitalization ratio of 49.9% is much higher than the industry average. It can restrict the company’s growth opportunities. Also, the rising costs and expenses is a threat for the company’s bottom-line. Moreover, SM Energy narrowed its 2018 production range to 43.9-44.3 MMBoe from the previous range of 43.5-45 MMBoe. The recent production guidance reflects lower volumes from 44.5 MMBoe in 2017. This could lower the company’s revenues. Additionally, In the trailing 12 months, the company’s free cash flow plunged 66.7% to $104 million, reflecting weakness in its operations. Given these headwinds, SM Energy seems like a risky bet that ordinary investors should exit.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $15.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $33.76.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $459.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.63 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts expect that SM Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SM Energy by 340.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,685 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the Midland Basin and the Eagle Ford shale in Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 468.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 919 net productive oil wells and 489 net productive gas wells.

