Smart Global Holdings Inc (SGH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $382.24 Million

Analysts expect Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) to report sales of $382.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Smart Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $382.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $382.00 million. Smart Global reported sales of $265.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Global will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Smart Global.

Get Smart Global alerts:

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $373.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.51 million. Smart Global had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 92.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Smart Global from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

In other Smart Global news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 52,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $1,835,712.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $91,868.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,002 shares of company stock worth $10,038,367 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGH. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Smart Global during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Smart Global during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Smart Global during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Smart Global during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Smart Global during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smart Global stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.99. 6,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,660. The firm has a market cap of $676.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.04. Smart Global has a twelve month low of $25.84 and a twelve month high of $56.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smart Global (SGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.