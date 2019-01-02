Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Sells 1,005 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 3.0% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $24,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $65.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.07.

In related news, insider Roger M. Perlmutter sold 225,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $16,969,094.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,998 shares in the company, valued at $27,623,939.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 277,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total transaction of $20,510,248.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,879 shares in the company, valued at $20,510,248.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 612,043 shares of company stock worth $45,530,574 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MRK opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $80.19. The company has a market capitalization of $203.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 billion. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.28%.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/smith-chas-p-associates-pa-cpas-sells-1005-shares-of-merck-co-inc-mrk.html.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.