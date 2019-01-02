Snap Inc (SNAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $375.24 Million

Equities analysts expect Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) to announce sales of $375.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $363.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $392.10 million. Snap posted sales of $285.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. Snap had a negative net margin of 131.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $297.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.54 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Snap to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BTIG Research cut shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.79. 15,220,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,206,549. Snap has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.14.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,495,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $9,614,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,452,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,306,752.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy R. Stone sold 13,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $96,888.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,206,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,593,818.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,047,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,200,659.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Snap by 12.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 41,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 69.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Snap by 41.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows to creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps to surface the most interesting stories from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

