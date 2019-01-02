SoMee.Social (ONG) Price Tops $0.0048 on Exchanges

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One SoMee.Social token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). SoMee.Social has a market capitalization of $197,648.00 and $232.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SoMee.Social has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009485 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.02379698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00155415 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00206189 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026196 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026144 BTC.

SoMee.Social Profile

SoMee.Social was first traded on June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,336,897 tokens. The official website for SoMee.Social is somee.social. The official message board for SoMee.Social is medium.com/@onG.Social. SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global. The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SoMee.Social

SoMee.Social can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SoMee.Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SoMee.Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

