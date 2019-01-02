Sonos (SONO) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) shares rose 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.42 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 665,332 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 740,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

SONO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonos in a report on Friday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Get Sonos alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $991.31 million and a P/E ratio of -43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $272.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonos Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonos during the third quarter worth $17,662,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Sonos during the third quarter worth $17,644,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in Sonos during the third quarter worth $17,459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sonos during the third quarter worth $17,459,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sonos during the third quarter worth $15,623,000. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Sonos (SONO) Stock Price Up 6.1%” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/sonos-sono-stock-price-up-6-1.html.

Sonos Company Profile (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.