Sonos (SONO) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) shares rose 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.42 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 665,332 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 740,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.
SONO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonos in a report on Friday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.
The firm has a market capitalization of $991.31 million and a P/E ratio of -43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.68.
Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $272.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonos Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonos during the third quarter worth $17,662,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Sonos during the third quarter worth $17,644,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in Sonos during the third quarter worth $17,459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sonos during the third quarter worth $17,459,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sonos during the third quarter worth $15,623,000. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sonos Company Profile (NASDAQ:SONO)
Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.
