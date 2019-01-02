South Star Mining (STS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Shares of South Star Mining Corp (CVE:STS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 45000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.87 price objective on South Star Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.
South Star Mining Company Profile (CVE:STS)
South Star Mining Corp. focuses on the exploration and evaluation of near-term mine production projects in Brazil. It intends to acquire interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,000 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as STEM 7 Capital Inc and changed its name to South Star Mining Corp.
