S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Holdings Lifted by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 87.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,264 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Cognios Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,559,000 after acquiring an additional 47,680 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,698,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,181,285,000 after acquiring an additional 642,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 408.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,605,000 after acquiring an additional 61,493 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on S&P Global from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on S&P Global from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on S&P Global from $242.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $202.00 price target on S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

SPGI traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,939. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $156.68 and a one year high of $217.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 340.41% and a net margin of 27.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total transaction of $41,289.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

