S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Stake Lowered by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cognios Capital LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in S&P Global by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,559,000 after acquiring an additional 47,680 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,698,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,285,000 after acquiring an additional 642,229 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 408.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,605,000 after acquiring an additional 61,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total transaction of $41,289.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $56,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Zacks Investment Research cut S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $202.00 price objective on S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.00.

Shares of SPGI opened at $169.94 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $156.68 and a twelve month high of $217.31. The stock has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.10. S&P Global had a return on equity of 340.41% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

