SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) Shares Sold by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $8,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 37,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,819 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 537.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 54,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 46,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,853,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,382,000 after purchasing an additional 101,324 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9,745.8% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 656,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 649,847 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.70. The stock had a trading volume of 90,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,239. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $100.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 24th were issued a $0.6678 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 21st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

