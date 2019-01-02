Sphere 3D (ANY) Shares Gap Up to $3.40

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.81, but opened at $3.40. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 2800 shares trading hands.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.19). Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 175.19%. The business had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter.

About Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

