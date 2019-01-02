SportyCo Achieves Market Capitalization of $221,898.00 (SPF)

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. SportyCo has a market capitalization of $221,898.00 and approximately $4,651.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SportyCo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, ChaoEX, Livecoin and Kucoin. In the last week, SportyCo has traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009508 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.72 or 0.02382780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00155483 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00205520 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026363 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026238 BTC.

SportyCo Token Profile

SportyCo’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,285,795 tokens. The official message board for SportyCo is news.sportyco.io. The official website for SportyCo is www.sportyco.io. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, OKEx, Livecoin, Coinbe and ChaoEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyCo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SportyCo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

