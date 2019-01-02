Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 2,965 Shares of Msci Inc (MSCI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Msci were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Msci by 17,469.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 109,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 108,486 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Msci by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 12,033 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Msci by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 215,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Msci by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 125,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price objective on Msci and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Msci from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Msci from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.71.

Shares of MSCI opened at $147.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. Msci Inc has a 12 month low of $126.51 and a 12 month high of $184.22.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.91 million. Msci had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 29.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

