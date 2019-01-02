StarCredits (STRC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $0.00

StarCredits (CURRENCY:STRC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, StarCredits has traded flat against the dollar. One StarCredits token can currently be bought for $0.0848 or 0.00001286 BTC on popular exchanges. StarCredits has a market cap of $381,573.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of StarCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About StarCredits

StarCredits’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,500,000 tokens. StarCredits’ official Twitter account is @_backtoearth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StarCredits is backto.earth.

StarCredits Token Trading

StarCredits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StarCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

