Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Stock Price Down 7%

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) fell 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.50. 633,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 282,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Several research firms recently commented on STML. BidaskClub downgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. HC Wainwright set a $38.00 price objective on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The company has a market cap of $302.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Stemline Therapeutics Inc will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stemline Therapeutics news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 26,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $311,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STML. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,852,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,739,000 after purchasing an additional 281,394 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

