Stepan (SCL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $82.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

Several other research firms have also commented on SCL. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Stepan in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Stepan in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Stepan in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Stepan has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.50.

Stepan stock opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. Stepan has a twelve month low of $68.09 and a twelve month high of $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stepan will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other Stepan news, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 2,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $185,503.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,144.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Rojo acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.72 per share, for a total transaction of $31,488.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,488. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,955 shares of company stock worth $746,456 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 10.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,019,000 after purchasing an additional 28,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,810,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,279,000 after purchasing an additional 176,940 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the second quarter worth about $329,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 30.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 468.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients.

