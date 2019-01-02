Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $106.72 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,227 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.0% of Sterling Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of PepsiCo worth $106,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.15.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $110.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $155.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

In other news, CEO Laxman Narasimhan sold 5,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $587,345.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,116.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Yawman sold 12,024 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $1,286,447.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,326,639.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,893 shares of company stock worth $22,663,157. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

