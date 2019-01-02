Steve Cullen Buys 2,045 Shares of Record Plc (REC) Stock

Record Plc (LON:REC) insider Steve Cullen purchased 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £654.40 ($855.09).

Steve Cullen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 26th, Steve Cullen purchased 26,438 shares of Record stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £8,195.78 ($10,709.24).

On Monday, October 29th, Steve Cullen purchased 754 shares of Record stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £226.20 ($295.57).

Shares of LON REC opened at GBX 31.75 ($0.41) on Wednesday. Record Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 53.79 ($0.70).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th were issued a GBX 1.15 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th.

About Record

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services for institutional clients. The company offers currency for return service, dynamic and passive hedging programs, and FX solutions. Its clients include pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, charities, foundations, endowments, fund and wealth managers, corporate clients, family offices, and insurance underwriters.

