Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Adient Put Options (ADNT)

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,173 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 561% compared to the typical daily volume of 480 put options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adient alerts:

NYSE:ADNT opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.03. Adient has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $84.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Adient had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Adient will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Adient in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Adient from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adient from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.46.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Adient Put Options (ADNT)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/stock-traders-buy-high-volume-of-adient-put-options-adnt.html.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.