Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Realogy (RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,360 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 819% compared to the typical volume of 148 call options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RLGY. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Realogy in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Barclays set a $17.00 price target on Realogy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Realogy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

In other news, Director Duncan L. Niederauer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,493.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Williams purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $84,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,455 shares in the company, valued at $837,767.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Realogy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,269,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,178 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,269,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,178 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,200,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,293,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320,228 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,037,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,258,000 after acquiring an additional 515,064 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE RLGY opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13. Realogy has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $28.07.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Realogy will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

