Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.5% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,411 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $4,430,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Morningstar reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,091.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,501.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.43, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,170.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2,050.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. The firm had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 16,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.23, for a total transaction of $27,689,149.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,884,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,757,711,091.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,579.89, for a total transaction of $285,960.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,842 shares of company stock worth $38,549,801. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

